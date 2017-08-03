BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc posts Q2 ‍loss of $0.05​ per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc
* Reports q2 results and reaffirms 2017 financial guidance
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Reached agreement with creditors to restructure Genon Energy, Inc. and its subsidiaries through consensual bankruptcy process
* Launched plan targeting cost savings, asset sales and debt reduction
* Expects $4.8 billion to $6.3 billion in excess cash to be available for allocation through 2020
* Qtrly total operating revenues $2,701 million versus $2,248 million
* Expects to fully implement transformation plan by end of 2020, with significant completion by end of 2018
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $3.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Under transformation plan, co expects to realize $370 million non-recurring working capital improvements through 2020
* Targeting $2.5-$4.0 billion of asset sale net cash proceeds, including divestitures of 6 gws of conventional generation and businesses
* Under transformation plan, co also expects to realize approximately $290 million in one-time costs
* A prioritized capital allocation strategy that targets reduction in consolidated total (net) debt from $19.5 billion to $6.5 billion
* In connection with disposal of genon, nrg has recorded a loss on disposal of $208 million during three months ended june 30, 2017