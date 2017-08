BRIEF-NRG Yield Q2 total operating revenues $284 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - NRG Yield Inc

* Qtrly total operating revenues $284 million versus $283 million

* NRG Yield Inc - ‍announcing 3.7% quarterly dividend increase to $0.28 per share in q3 2017​

* NRG Yield Inc - reaffirming 2017 guidance

* Q2 revenue view $297.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share $0.26

* Qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share $0.26

* Qtrly earnings per weighted average class c common share $0.28