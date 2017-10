Oct 26 (Reuters) - NSI NV:

* ACQUIRES OFFICE BUILDING NEXT TO EINDHOVEN CENTRAL STATION FOR €13.6M‍​

* 9-MONTH IFRS TOTAL INVESTMENT RESULT EUR 55.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.2 MILLION YEAR AGO