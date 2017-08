July 19 (Reuters) - NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd:

* S.V. Shahi, chief financial officer (CFO) of NSPCL has submitted his resignation

* Says Niranjan Ghosh, general manager (finance) NTPC shall be designated as CFO with effect from July 21,2017 of NSPCL Source text - [NTPC-Sail Power Company Ltd has informed BSE that Shri S.V. Shahi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NSPCL has submitted his resignation and will be relived with effect from July 20, 2017.] Further company coverage: