Dec 26 (Reuters) - NTPC-SAIL POWER COMPANY LTD:

* NTPC-SAIL POWER COMPANY LTD SAYS MANASH SARKAR SHALL CEASE TO HOLD OFFICE OF CEO​ Source text: [NTPC-Sail Power Company Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Manash Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSPCL shall cease to hold the office of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from December 26, 2017 (A/N), on his repatriation to the promoter company NTPC Ltd.]