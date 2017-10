Sept 13 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd

* Unit2 of 660 mw of Mouda Super thermal station, Stage-II will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 18.09.2017.

* Says unit 1 of 660 mw of Solapur Super thermal station will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f Sept 25

