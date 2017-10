Oct 24 (Reuters) - NU WORLD HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 780,0 CENTS; UP + 72.6%​

* ‍FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 292,7 CENTS; UP + 62.2%​

* ‍FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 4 674,6 CENTS; UP + 9.1%​

* ‍FY GROUP REVENUE R 2 948,0 MILLION; UP + 13.8%​

* ‍FY NET INCOME BEFORE TAXATION INCREASED BY 122,3% TO R 219,2 MILLIO​N