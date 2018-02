BRIEF-Nuance Reports Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share $0.27

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* NUANCE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $501.6 MILLION, UP 2.9% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY NET NEW BOOKINGS OF $418.4 MILLION, UP 10% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $508.8 MILLION, UP 2.6% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26, REVENUE VIEW $505.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IS RAISING ITS GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE 3% TO 5%

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL NET NEW BOOKINGS GROWTH OF BETWEEN 5% TO 7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: