BRIEF-Nucor Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.83
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Nucor Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor reports results for third quarter and nine months of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $5.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.16 billion

* Average sales price per ton in Q3 of 2017 increased 2% from Q2 of 2017 and increased 7% from Q3 of 2016​

* Total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,618,000 tons in Q3 of 2017, a 2% decrease from Q2 of 2017 and a 12% increase from Q3 of 2016​

* Average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during Q3 of 2017 was $317, an increase of 26% compared with $252 in Q3 of 2016​

* Expect Q4 earnings to be similar to slightly decreased from Q3, exclusive of previously mentioned tax benefits recognized in Q3

* Says “‍imports continue to negatively impact U.S. steel industry”​

* Expect steel mills segment to see some decline mainly due to weakness in plate steel and typical seasonality​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

