FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 15, 2017 / 1:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80

* Says ‍Q3 of 2017 expected earnings are lower than qualitative guidance provided with Q2 of 2017 earnings release​

* Says expect steel mills segment’s earnings in Q3 of 2017 to decrease compared to Q2 of 2017​

* Says continued import pressure has not allowed pricing to keep pace with increasing raw material costs during Q3 of 2017​

* Says Nucor Steel Louisiana experienced unplanned outages for most of Q3, leading to significantly lower Q3 earnings estimate for raw materials segment​

* Says Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says profitability of steel products segment in Q3 of 2017 is expected to be improved from Q2 of 2017, but less than Q3 of 2016​

* Says “Imports continue to negatively impact U.S. Steel industry”

* Says ‍forecasted Q3 earnings of plate mills expected to be significantly less than that expected when providing qualitative guidance in July​

* Says expect to resume operations in ‍Nucor Steel Louisiana early October​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.