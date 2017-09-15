BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80

* Says ‍Q3 of 2017 expected earnings are lower than qualitative guidance provided with Q2 of 2017 earnings release​

* Says expect steel mills segment’s earnings in Q3 of 2017 to decrease compared to Q2 of 2017​

* Says continued import pressure has not allowed pricing to keep pace with increasing raw material costs during Q3 of 2017​

* Says Nucor Steel Louisiana experienced unplanned outages for most of Q3, leading to significantly lower Q3 earnings estimate for raw materials segment​

* Says Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says profitability of steel products segment in Q3 of 2017 is expected to be improved from Q2 of 2017, but less than Q3 of 2016​

* Says “Imports continue to negatively impact U.S. Steel industry”

* Says ‍forecasted Q3 earnings of plate mills expected to be significantly less than that expected when providing qualitative guidance in July​

* Says expect to resume operations in ‍Nucor Steel Louisiana early October​