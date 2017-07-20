BRIEF-Nucor reports results for Q2 and first half of 2017

July 20 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor reports results for second quarter and first half of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 sales $5.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor Corp - total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,748,000 tons in Q2 of 2017, a 5 pct increase from Q2 of 2016

* Nucor Corp - ‍average sales price per ton in Q2 of 2017 increased 5 pct from Q1 of 2017​

* Nucor Corp - ‍average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during Q2 of 2017 was $313, an increase of 10 pct from $284 in Q1 of 2017​

* Nucor Corp - earnings in Q3 of 2017 should be in a range similar to quarterly results of first half of 2017

* Nucor Corp - ‍performance of steel mills segment, particularly of sheet mills and bar mills, decreased in Q2 of 2017 as compared to Q1 of 2017​

* Nucor Corp - "‍imports continue to negatively impact U.S. steel industry"​

* Nucor Corp - ‍"market conditions for hot-rolled sheet products have been challenging due to aggressive competition"

* Nucor Corp - final determinations issued earlier in 2017 against cut-to-length steel plate imports from twelve countries are having a positive impact

* Nucor Corp - continue to gain ground in automotive market and expect to continue that trend through remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: