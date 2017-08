BRIEF-Nucor to acquire Cold Finish Facilities in Missouri And Mexico

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* Nucor to acquire Cold Finish Facilities in Missouri and Mexico

* Nucor - ‍addition of facilities will increase total capacity of Nucor's cold finished bar and wire facilities to more than 1.1 million tons annually​

* Nucor Corp - agreed to acquire St. Louis Cold Drawn Inc that mainly serve U.S. and Mexican automotive and industrial markets

* Nucor to acquire Cold Finish Facilities in Missouri and Mexico