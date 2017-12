Dec 14 (Reuters) - NUERNBERGER BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* IMPROVEMENT OF 2017 RESULT COMPARED TO THE FORECAST

* FY NET PROFIT EXPECTED TO GROW TO ABOUT 90 MILLION EUROS‍​

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017 OF EUR 3.00 PER SHARE