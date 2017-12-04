FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NuFlare Technology and Shibaura Mechatronics plan capital and business alliance
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 4, 2017 / 6:59 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-NuFlare Technology and Shibaura Mechatronics plan capital and business alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - NuFlare Technology Inc :

* Says NuFlare Technology Inc and Shibaura Mechatronics Corp formed a capital and business alliance on Dec. 4

* Two entities will cooperate in area of semiconductor manufacturing equipment

* NuFlare Technology planed to buy up to 1.6 million shares (3.08 percent stake) of co from Toshiba Corp

* And NuFlare Technology will then buy shares from stock market, aiming to add stake in co to up to 5 percent (2.6 million shares)

* Says shares will be transferred during the period from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Cwvmmm ; goo.gl/tcHW1Q ; goo.gl/2bTxKQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
