Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nutanix Inc:

* NUTANIX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MILLION 0% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* NUTANIX INC - PRICING OF OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF 0% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* NUTANIX INC - SIZE OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MILLION OFFERING SIZE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: