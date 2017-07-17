FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutraplus India approves diversification into agrochemical business
#Company News
July 17, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Nutraplus India approves diversification into agrochemical business

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Nutraplus India Ltd

* Says board decided to make bank loan application to raise INR 500 million for Dahej Project phase 1

* Says to raise up to INR 300 million via preferential issue of shares and/or convertible warrants to promoter, non-promoter group

* Approved diversification into agrochemical business, setting up forwrad integration of api to formulation manufacturing facility‍​

* Says planned to set up warehousing facility in Tanzania Source text - (bit.ly/2vttiLE) Further company coverage:

