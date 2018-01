BRIEF-Nutrien CEO sees SQM stake sale by year end

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd CEO, speaking at a CIBC investor conference in Whistler, British Columbia:

* NUTRIEN CEO SAYS COMPANY WANTS TO EXPAND FARM RETAIL NETWORK IN BRAZIL

* NUTRIEN MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON DIVESTING STAKES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY -CEO

* NUTRIEN CEO SAYS CANPOTEX POTASH SELLING AGENCY HAVING TROUBLE KEEPING UP WITH ROBUST FIRST-HALF ORDERS

* CANADA‘S NUTRIEN WILL BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX CHANGES -CEO

* NUTRIEN GOAL IS TO NOT SOURCE PHOSPHATE FROM CONTESTED WESTERN SAHARA -CEO

* NUTRIEN CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO SELL SQM STAKE BY YEAR-END, HAS ‘VERY HEALTHY LIST OF PEOPLE INTERESTED’ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)