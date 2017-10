Sept 15 (Reuters) - NUTRITIONAL HOLDINGS LTD:

* HEPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO DIFFER BY MORE THAN 20 PCT​

* ‍BUSY WITH DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO ALL OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO RE-CAPITALIZE COMPANY AND WILL REVERT TO SHAREHOLDERS IN DUE COURSE​

* ‍EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO FORGO MONTHLY SALARIES FOR 3 MONTHS TO REDUCE MONTHLY CASH FLOW PRESSURE OF CO​