Jan 11 (Reuters) - Isodiol International Inc:

* NUUVERA - SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL TO IMPORT 99%+ PHARMA-GRADE CANNABIDIOL TO CANADA FROM U.K.​

* NUUVERA - INTENDS TO IMPORT UP TO 30,000 KG OF CBD ISOLATE/MONTH FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCT FORMULATION, PRODUCTION OF PHARMA-GRADE DERIVATIVE PRODUCT​