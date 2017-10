Oct 25 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc

* NuVasive reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 revenue rose 3.2 percent to $247.4 million

* NuVasive Inc sees ‍revenue​ and non-GAAP revenue of $1,030 million for fy 2017

* NuVasive Inc sees earnings per share of $1.37 for fy 2017 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 for fy 2017