BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Expects 2018 Production Of 35,000-40,000 Boed

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd:

* . ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REAFFIRMS 2017 AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* ‍2017 FULL YEAR PRODUCTION ESTIMATE IS APPROXIMATELY 29,700 BOE/D VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 28,000 - 31,000 BOE/D​

* NUVISTA ENERGY - ‍FIELD-ESTIMATED PRODUCTION FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 37,400 BOE/D​

* NUVISTA ENERGY - 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WITH CAPITAL SPENDING ANTICIPATED IN RANGE OF $270 - $310 MILLION

* NUVISTA ENERGY - 2018 PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN RANGE OF 35,000 BOE/D - 40,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: