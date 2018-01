Jan 2 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC.™ ACQUIRES GLOBAL EX-U.S. PRODUCT RIGHTS AND EXISTING ROYALTY STREAMS TO RESULTZ® FROM PIEDMONT PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, NUVO HAS PAID US$7.0 MILLION ON CLOSE TO PIEDMONT​

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE ACQUISITION​