Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ announces appointment of Jesse Ledger as president & chief executive officer

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - ‍Ledger assumes CEO role from John London who will become co’s executive chairman & continue to serve on its board

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Dan Chicoine, previously chairman of company, will continue as a member of board