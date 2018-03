March 8 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc:

* NV5 ANNOUNCES EXCEPTIONAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; ISSUES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26

* Q4 REVENUE $95.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $99.2 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 NET INCOME, EPS REFLECT A ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $5.9 MILLION DUE TO TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MILLION TO $405 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MILLION TO $405 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MILLION TO $324 MILLION