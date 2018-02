BRIEF-Nvidia Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.78

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp:

* NVIDIA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2018

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 34 PERCENT TO $2.91 BILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2019, NVIDIA INTENDS TO RETURN $1.25 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH ONGOING QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES​

* Q1 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $2.90 BILLION, PLUS OR MINUS TWO PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17, REVENUE VIEW $2.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 62.7 PERCENT AND 63.0 PERCENT, RESPECTIVELY, PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

* QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 61.9% VERSUS 60.0%

* QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 61.9% VERSUS 60.0%

* QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 62.1% VERSUS 60.2%