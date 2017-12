Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp:

* NVIDIA CORP - ON DECEMBER 15, CO ESTABLISHED COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM PURSUANT TO WHICH COMPANY MAY ISSUE SHORT-TERM, UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES

* NVIDIA CORP - SAYS MAY ISSUE SHORT-TERM, UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES NOT TO EXCEED $575 MILLION - SEC FILING

* NVIDIA CORP - SAYS COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES WILL HAVE MATURITIES OF UP TO 397 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF ISSUE Source: (bit.ly/2ASYjQ6) Further company coverage: