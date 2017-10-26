BRIEF-Nxp Semiconductors NV reports qtrly earnings per share $0.31

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* NXP Semiconductors reports third quarter 2017 results

* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly revenue of $2.39 billion, a decline of 3 percent year on year‍​

* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* NXP Semiconductors NV says continues to support and recommend the $110 Qualcomm offer for acceptance to NXP shareholders‍​

* NXP Semiconductors NV says within the automotive group, third quarter revenue was $948 million, up 11 percent year on year