BRIEF-Nxp Semiconductors NV reports qtrly earnings per share $0.31

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv
* NXP Semiconductors reports third quarter 2017 results
* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly revenue of $2.39 billion, a decline of 3 percent year on year
* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* NXP Semiconductors NV says continues to support and recommend the $110 Qualcomm offer for acceptance to NXP shareholders
* NXP Semiconductors NV says within the automotive group, third quarter revenue was $948 million, up 11 percent year on year