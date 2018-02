BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share of $2.17

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv:

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 1 PERCENT TO $2.46 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.17

* SAYS Q4 RESULTS REFLECT AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $747 MILLION BECAUSE OF U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM ENACTED IN DECEMBER

* ‍DUE TO PENDING ACQUISITION BY QUALCOMM, NXP HAS SUSPENDED ITS OPEN MARKET SHARE REPURCHASES​

* ‍WORKING TO CLOSE TRANSACTION WITH QUALCOMM IN EARLY 2018​

* ‍AS OF JAN 18, ONLY OUTSTANDING GOVERNMENTAL REGULATORY APPROVAL REQUIRED IS FROM MINISTRY OF COMMERCE OF GOVERNMENT OF CHINA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: