Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nxt Energy Solutions Inc:

* NXT ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING AND CLOSING ON INITIAL TRANCHE OF OVER $4 MILLION

* NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS-AGREEMENT TO COMPLETE THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WHERE ALBERTA GREEN VENTURES LTD PARTNERSHIP HAS COMMITTED TO BUY CO'S 10.9 MILLION UNITS