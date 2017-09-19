FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman, coalition of AGs expand investigation into opioid crisis
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 4:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman, coalition of AGs expand investigation into opioid crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - New York A.G. Schneiderman:

* New York A.G. Schneiderman, bipartisan coalition of AGs expand multistate investigation into opioid crisis

* Says served subpoenas to Endo International, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical/Cephalon Inc and Allergan

* Says Attorneys General have also served a supplemental investigative subpoena on Purdue Pharma

* Attorneys General demanded information about distribution practices from AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson Source text - (on.ny.gov/2fxs8sO)

