BRIEF-Nyesa Is In Talks To Sign Contract With Spanish Investment Group

March 9 (Reuters) - Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA:

* SAYS CO AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS IN TALKS TO SIGN A CONTRACT WITH SPANISH INVESTMENT GROUP

* SAYS CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE NON-CASH, VIA INCORPORATION OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS LOCATED IN SPAIN‍​

* SAYS CAPITAL INCREASE SUBJECT TO INVESTOR ACCEPTING NEW VALUATION OF ASSETS, PRELIMINARY VALUE ABOVE 17 MILLION EUROS

* SEES SHARE ISSUE PRICE IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF 0.06 EUR/SHARE‍​

* SAYS AS A RESULT OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THE INVESTOR TO REACH BELOW 13 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)