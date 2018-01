Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp:

* NYMOX REPORTS 5-YEAR RESULTS FROM PROSPECTIVE RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED PROSTATE CANCER STUDY OF FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE IN 146 U.S. MEN

* NYMOX - HIGH DOSE FEXAPOTIDE 15MG SINGLE DOSAGE TREATMENT RESULTED IN 80% LESS SURGERY OR RADIOTHERAPY ASSOCIATED WITH GLEASON GRADE PROGRESSION

* NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP - STUDY ALSO SHOWED THAT BOTH DOSES OF FEXAPOTIDE WERE CONSISTENTLY EFFECTIVE