BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group announces amendment to deal with Scientific Games
November 21, 2017 / 5:17 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group announces amendment to deal with Scientific Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* NYX Gaming Group limited announces amendment to arrangement agreement with Scientific Games and waiver of standstill

* Says NYX agreed to waive existing standstill with Scientific Games contained in agreement between NYX and Scientific Games​

* Says ‍waiver of standstill is effective immediately​

* Says ‍deal not approved at vote in Dec or not move forward, Scientific Games to commence contractual takeover offer to NYX shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

