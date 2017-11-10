FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group announces new shareholder meeting date and announces new commercial partnership with Scientific Games
November 10, 2017 / 2:24 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group announces new shareholder meeting date and announces new commercial partnership with Scientific Games

Nov 10 (Reuters) - NYX Gaming Group Ltd

* NYX Gaming Group Limited announces new shareholder meeting date, provides update on William Hill matters and announces new commercial partnership with Scientific Games

* NYX Gaming Group - ‍Entered into exclusive agreement with Scientific Games regarding development & distribution of new sports betting platform in U.S.

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - ‍ Pursuant to terms, Scientific Games to commit to make an investment of $30 million in aggregate

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - ‍Scientific Games will be granted right to be exclusive third-party distributor with respect to U.S. platform​

* NYX Gaming Group - ‍NYX would continue to own all its existing and newly developed technology under terms of commercial agreement with Scientific Games​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

