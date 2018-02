BRIEF-NZME Confirms Appeal To High Court On Fairfax Merger

Feb 5 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd:

* CONFIRMS WILL APPEAL HIGH COURT DECISION UPHOLDING NEW ZEALAND COMMERCE COMMISSION‘S DECISION NOT TO CLEAR PROPOSED MERGER OF 2 BUSINESSES

* ‍HIGH COURT‘S FINDINGS INCREASE RANGE OF ESTIMATED QUANTIFIABLE NET BENEFITS TO PUBLIC ARISING FROM TRANSACTION TO $133 MILLION TO $209 MILLION

* CO, FAIRFAX MEDIA & STUFF LTD WILL APPEAL HIGH COURT‘S DECISION TO DECLINE TO CLEAR OR AUTHORISE MERGER OF NZME AND STUFF

