March 6 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd:

* MERGER IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN NZME, NZME HOLDINGS LIMITED AND FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED TERMINATED

* TERMINATED AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO PROPOSED MERGER OF NZME AND FAIRFAX’S STUFF LIMITED

* ‍PARTIES WILL CONTINUE WITH COURT OF APPEAL PROCEEDING REGARDING PROPOSED MERGER OF TWO BUSINESSES​

* IF APPEAL IS SUCCESSFUL PARTIES INTEND TO NEGOTIATE A NEW AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: