Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nzx Ltd:

* NZX TO ADJUST NZ MILK PRICE OPTIONS EXERCISE PRICE INTERVAL

* ‍WILL ADJUST NZ MILK PRICE OPTIONS MINIMUM EXERCISE PRICE INTERVALS TO NZD 5 CENTS FROM NZD 10 CENTS, EFFECTIVE 8 MARCH 2018​