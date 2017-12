BRIEF-NZX To Extend Trading Hours Of Dairy Derivatives Market

Dec 19 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* WILL EXTEND TRADING HOURS OF ITS DAIRY DERIVATIVES MARKET IN JULY 2018

* TRADING SESSION WILL MOVE EXISTING MARKET CLOSE OF 4.00PM NEW ZEALAND TIME TO A MARKET CLOSE OF 10.00PM NEW ZEALAND TIME

* EXTENDED MARKET HOURS WILL FACILITATE EASIER TRADING BETWEEN EUROPE AND ASIA, TWO KEY DAIRY TRADING REGIONS

* EXPECTS TO SEE AN INCREASE IN PARTICIPATION AND VOLUME TRADED ON NZX‘S DAIRY DERIVATIVES MARKET AS A RESULT OF NEW CLOSING TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: