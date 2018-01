Jan 22 (Reuters) - O-Film Tech Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS OPTOELECTRONICS UNIT TO SELL 80 MILLION SHARES IN BAIC BJEV TO CHENGDU QIANFENG ELECTRONICS FOR 435.65 MILLION YUAN ($68.07 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DBrFDc Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4003 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)