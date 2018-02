Jan 31 (Reuters) - O2Micro International Ltd:

* O2MICRO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEARLY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 4.3 PERCENT TO $15.2 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* GAAP NET LOSS PER ADS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS 7 CENTS

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS OF 6 CENTS PER ADS

* REVENUE IN Q1 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN -2% AND -8% COMPARED TO Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: