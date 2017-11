Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group LLC

* OAKTREE ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR $250 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* OAKTREE CAPITAL - ‍REDEMPTION OF 2019 NOTES IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ONE-TIME, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABT $23 MILLION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN Q4 OF 2017