BRIEF-Oaktree Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.21

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group Llc:

* OAKTREE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4.3 PERCENT TO $311.1 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $100.2 BILLION, UP 1% FOR QUARTER

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A UNIT $0.21

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF TAX ACT, QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER CLASS A UNIT WAS $0.72

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $286.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OAKTREE CAPITAL-Q4, FY RESULTS REFLECT ​ESTIMATED IMPACT FROM TCJA,REDUCING GAAP NET INCOME,ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OAKTREE CAPITAL OF $33.2 MILLION​