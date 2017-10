Oct 24 (Reuters) - OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY FUND:

* ‍HY INCOME OF 62.6 MILLION RAND VERSUS 47.4 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER UNIT OF 57.3 CENTS VERSUS 50.3​ CENTS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)