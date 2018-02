BRIEF-Oasis Midstream Partners Q4 Revenue $56.9 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oasis Midstream Partners Lp:

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES QUARTER AND YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017 EARNINGS AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $56.9 MILLION VERSUS $32.8 MILLION

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER COMMON UNIT WAS $0.41

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 TOTAL GROSS CAPEX RANGING BETWEEN $230 MILLION TO $270 MILLION

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 NET CAPEX ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP RANGING BETWEEN $72 MILLION AND $90 MILLION