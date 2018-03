Feb 28 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* OASIS PETROLEUM SAYS‍ ON FEB 26, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH ITS BANK SYNDICATE​ - SEC FILING

* OASIS PETROLEUM - ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ‍ INCREASE AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENT AMOUNTS OF LENDERS TO $1.35 BILLION, TO ADD TWO NEW LENDERS TO BANK GROUP​