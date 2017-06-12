FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Oasmia to carry out preferential rights issue of around 164 mln SEK

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (Publ)

* The Board Of Directors Resolves Upon A Rights Issue Of Approximately 163.9 MSEK

* Says subscription price in rights issue is 3.25 SEK per new share

* Says rights issue is 100 per cent covered by subscription and guarantee commitments

* Shareholders in Oasmia have preferential rights to subscribe for two (2) new shares for every five (5) existing shares, i.e. a subscription ratio of 2:5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

