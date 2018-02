Feb 20 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS - AUDIT COMMITTEE COMPLETED INVESTIGATION INTO PURPORTED WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; CONCLUDED ALLEGATIONS ARE MERITLESS

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS - COMPLAINT RELATED TO SALES PROMOTION DURING Q4 AND ALLEGED THAT REVENUE RELATED TO THE PROMOTION WAS RECOGNIZED IMPROPERLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: