Dec 8 (Reuters) - Obducat Ab:

* OBDUCAT RECEIVES AN ORDER FOR A EITRE 3® NIL SYSTEM FROM TEMASEK POLYTECHNIC IN SINGAPORE

* ‍ORDER VALUE AMOUNTS TO APPROX. 800 KSEK.​

* ‍EITRE SYSTEM IS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED TO TEMASEK MICROELECTRONICS CENTRE IN FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)