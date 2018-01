Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* OBIC CO LTD EXPECTS 9-MNTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT TO JUMP BY A FIFTH TO NEARLY 25 BILLION YEN‍​ - NIKKEI

* OBIC CO LTD 9-MONTH SALES LIKELY ROSE 10% TO AROUND 50 BILLION YEN‍​ - NIKKEI

* OBIC CO LTD SEEN MAINTAINING FY FORECASTS WHEN IT RELEASES 9-MONTH RESULTS - NIKKEI Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2B4dC3G) Further company coverage: