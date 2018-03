March 9 (Reuters) - Obseva Sa:

* OBSEVA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS 12 WEEK RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B EDELWEISS CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE2109 FOR TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS, IN MID-2018

* EXPECTS INITIAL EFFICACY RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A PROLONG CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE022 IN PRE-TERM LABOR IN LATE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: